Christine and the Queens release new single ‘True Love’









French art-pop star Christine and the Queens has released brand new single, ‘True Love’.

The new track is the second single from the upcoming LP PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE. On ‘True Love’, Lana Del Rey producer Mike Dean handles production, while American rapper 070 Shake shares vocal duties with Christine on the effort.

The musician performed the song live a few times before the single’s official release, including his recent appearance at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. The new track comes on the heels of the album’s first single, ‘To Be Honest’, which was released earlier this year.

With the new album and singles, Christine and the Queens have returned to his more well-known moniker after adopting the name Redcar for his 2022’s Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue). The singer used the simplified name Chris on the 2018 album of the same name. PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE will be the artist’s first album under the Christine and the Queens moniker since his debut, 2014’s Chaleur humaine.

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is set for a June 9th release, watch the video for ‘True Love’ below.