Chrissie Hynde joins Guns N’ Roses onstage in Boston for ‘Bad Obsession’









During Guns N’ Roses’ live performance in Boston earlier this week, Chrissie Hynde joined the band onstage for a rendition of ‘Bad Obsession’.

The singer and songwriter from The Pretenders performed the harmonica while Axl Rose and Slash belted out the Use Your Illusion I cut live at Fenway Park.

Earlier in the Guns N’ Roses international tour, the band performed at Glastonbury Festival, where they invited Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl to the stage to perform ‘Paradise City’.

Grohl also joined The Pretenders during their Glastonbury set on the Park Stage that same weekend. Also accompanying the band was The Smiths’ Johnny Marr; meanwhile, Paul McCartney watched from the side of the stage.

Guns N’ Roses have recently released their new single, ‘Perhaps’, which has been a staple during recent live performances. The track will be joined by another when the 7-inch vinyl version arrives on October 27th. A song titled ‘The General’ has been announced as the B-side.

Elsewhere, Guns N’ Roses’ iconic guitarist Slash recently discussed the prospect of a biopic covering his band’s history.

“I just don’t see it happening anytime in the foreseeable future,” Slash told Yahoo! Entertainment. “It doesn’t mean that it won’t happen ever, because who knows? I can only think down the line so far”.

Adding: “But I’ve never been able to envision how you’re gonna get… I mean, it’s one thing to try and find actors to represent the people in the band, but the other thing is all sort of theatrical depictions of life in the music scene and the everyday life of musicians and all that kinda stuff.”

Continuing, Slash revealed that he’s not particularly impressed with most musical biopics. He explained that most of them become “fabricated, over-exaggerated bullshit”.