The Pretenders Glastonbury 2023: Watch Chrissie Hynde bring out Johnny Marr and Dave Grohl









During their monumental performance on The Park Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023, The Pretenders and Chrissie Hynde brought out special guests Johnny Marr and Dave Grohl.

Rumours of a potential special collaboration have been steadily growing all day, given that in an episode of the Radio 2 show, host Dermot O’Leary dropped some not-so-subtle hints of the special arrangements.

Anticipation of the performance has been rife since The Pretenders announced their surprise slot at this year’s festival at the very last notice. Announcing their appearance, leader Chrissie Hynde said: “It’s always been there for most of our lifetimes. There has never been a festival like it anywhere else.”

Making the announcement as Marr joined the stage, Hynde said: “My favourite thing about Glastonbury over the years is seeing my guitar heroes,” Hynde said before introducing The Smiths guitarist.

Marr, who was briefly a member of The Pretenders in 1987, stayed on stage with his former colleagues for a number of songs, much to the delight of the crowd at Worthy Farm.

With the full band shredding, Hynde mentioned “the big guy backstage” before the surprise addition of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl made an appeartance, sitting behidn the drum kit to thrash away.

See footage of the performance below.

See more Dave Grohl and Johnny Marr live on stage with The Pretenders 🔥pic.twitter.com/yPN6Xm1hio — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 24, 2023