Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle announce London stand-up show









American comedy giants Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are teaming up for two huge shows in London.

The pair, who have endured a turbulent start to the year, have revealed that the event will take place at the O2 Arena in East London, with tickets for their September 3rd performance going on sale on June 10th. Due to demand, they have added an extra date on September 4th.

While the pair have appeared on stage together informally before, this will mark their first official collaborative event. The announcement of the new joint show comes just weeks after both comedians were attacked on stage in separate incidents, sparking an industry-wide discussion about the safety of stand-up comedians.

In March, Rock was slapped on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith after he made a joke about the award-winning actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Then, a few weeks later, in May, Chappelle was performing at the Netflix is a Joke festival at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles when a man from the audience ran onto the stage and “lunged” at him.

Fortunately, neither of the comedians sustained any serious injuries and made light of their respective situations. Two days after Chappelle’s attack, the pair were together on stage at the Comedy Store gig. Chappelle joked: “At least you got smacked by someone of repute. I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.” Laughing, Rock replied: “I got smacked by the softest n**** that ever rapped.”

Following the incident at the Oscars, Smith was banned from the award ceremony and all other Academy events for the next ten years. Additionally, earlier this month, Pinkett-Smith addressed the slap on her Red Table Talk Facebook series, stating that she hopes Smith and Rock can “reconcile”.

