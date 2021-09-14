‘The Doors: Live At The Bowl ’68 Special Edition’ coming to cinemas







The Doors‘ legendary performance at The Hollywood Bowl on July 5th, 1968 is being rereleased to cinemas. The new film, The Doors: Live At The Bowl ’68 Special Edition, will be released on November 4th to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band’s final album with Jim Morrison, L.A. Woman.

The Hollywood Bowl show had previously seen a number of releases. A live album released in 1987 contained just six of the show’s fourteen songs totaling a scant 22 minute runtime. This was later rectified when a full version of the concert was released in October of 2012 on Blu Ray.

The show itself catches the psychedelic California band at the zenith of their popularity and notoriety. Morrison was arrested for inciting a riot at a December 1967 show in New Haven, Connecticut, having been maced by a police officer prior to taking the stage and proceeding to antoganise the officers around the stage during the concert.

The band’s third studio album, Waiting for the Sun, was released just two days before the Hollywood Bowl show, and the band were consistently selling out concerts.

The rerelease of the concert film will also include a brand-new musical performance by John Densmore and Robbie Krieger with special guests, plus a conversation with Densmore, Krieger, and the band’s manager, Jeff Jampol.

“The magic that has been done to enhance the picture and sound quality of this show will make everyone feel as though they have a front row seat at the Hollywood Bowl,” Krieger states in a press release.

The event will be screened in cinemas around the world for one night only on November 4, 2021. Public tickets are on-sale beginning on September 21 at TheDoorsFilm.com.

