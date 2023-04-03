Chris Hemsworth stars in the new trailer for ‘Extraction 2’









Netflix has released the first full trailer for Extraction 2, starring Chris Hemsworth, which is due to release on the streaming service on June 16th.

A sequel to the surprising 2020 hit Extraction, Netflix’s new movie looks to continue the violent, frenetic action of the first film. Helmed by Sam Hargrave, the director behind the first movie, with a script by Joe Russo, one half of the brotherly duo that brought us the epic Marvel movie Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, Extraction 2 will surely attract an impressive number of viewers for the streaming service.

Hemsworth has struggled to find industry success ever since the release of the first Extraction movie, appearing alongside Miles Teller in 2022’s Spiderhead and the superhero movie disappointment Thor: Love and Thunder, helmed by Taika Waititi.

Meanwhile, Netflix has a number of other big-budget action movies due to be released on the horizon, including Lift with Kevin Hart, the fantasy flick Damsel with Millie Bobby Brown and the long-awaited Zack Snyder movie Revel Moon.

Starring Ray Fisher, Sofia Boutella and Anthony Hopkins, Snyder’s movie is one of Netflix’s biggest ever productions.

Take a look at the trailer for Extraction 2 below.