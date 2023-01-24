Chloe Domont film 'Fair Play' sold to Netflix in huge $20 million deal









Fair Play, the hotly-anticipated financial drama by writer-director Chloe Domont, has sold to Netflix in a $20 million deal, giving the streaming giant ownership of its global rights.

One of the most warmly-received films from this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Fair Play sparked a bidding war among some of the industry’s most powerful distributors, including Neon and Searchlight. John Carney’s musical drama, Flora and Son, is also rumoured to have received a lot of interest.

Chloe Domont’s debut feature, Fair Play, is a tense psychological thriller starring Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich of Solo fame. The pair play a newly-engaged couple forced to keep their relationship a secret as they navigate the hedge fund at which they are both employed. However, when Luke’s fiancee gets the promotion he was hoping for, the couple’s dynamic is changed forever.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Dynevor spoke of relating to the film’s exploration of gender in the workplace. “I could relate to a lot of aspects of what Emily is going through sadly, and I know a lot of women that have been through similar experiences,” she said.

“I just knew that it was a character that a lot of women would see themselves in, in some way,” Dyvenor continued. “Emily’s in a very male-dominated workplace. I myself have been in male-dominated places and there were just so many things that I could relate to.”

Netflix has snapped up the rights to another drama from this year’s Sundance festival, having landed the rights to Run Rabbit Run, the new thriller starring Sarah Snook.

Fair Play, which premiered on January 20th, 2023, is the first film to come out of T-Street’s (Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman) deal with MRC to push projects from emerging talent. Judging from the interest Fair Play has received, it might be worth keeping an eye on their next move.