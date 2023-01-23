Netflix take rights to stream Sundance midnight movie ‘Run Rabbit Run’









Netflix has taken on the rights to Run Rabbit Run, the Sarah Snook-starring psychological horror/thriller that premieres will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The streaming giant will aim to release the movie later in 2023.

The movie was filmed in Australia and stars Snook as a fertility doctor who believes in life and death, but when her young daughter starts behaving strangely, she begins to challenge her own values and humours the supernatural as her past comes back to haunt her.

Snook appears alongside Lily LaTorre, Damon Herriman and Greta Scacchi in the Daina Reed direction. Reed has previously found success working on TV series’ including The Shining Girls and The Handmaid’s Tale. Hannah Kent helmed the screenplay, while Sarah Shaw and Anna McLeish took on production duties.

Executive producers for the project are Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray, Nick Spicer and Aram Tertzakian of XYZ Films, Deanne Weir, Olivia Humphrey, Jack Christian, D.J. McPherson, Daina Reid, Sarah Snook, Jake Carter and Katie Anderson.

Netflix has taken on rights to Run Rabbit Run in all territories except for Benelux, Portugal, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Nordics and Taiwan.

The movie was filmed on location across Melbourne, regional Victoria and in South Australia’s Riverland region and will join a host of other successful Australian projects in Netflix’s arsenal, including the documentary Puff: Wonders of the Reef, the TV series Heartbreak High and the crime drama The Stranger.

Elsewhere, Netflix has begun a foray into the realm of live streaming among its popular services. The streamer is still refining the technology required to run the platform effectively, but its first test drive of the service will be a Chris Rock comedy special which airs on March 4th, 2023. This move will likely see the end of terrestrial television.

Watch the official announcement for the groundbreaking feature below.