Glastonbury Festival 2022: Chemical Brothers forced to cancel appearance









Chemical Brothers have just announced that they will not be playing their planned set at Glastonbury Festival 2022. The electronic duo – comprised of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons – were previously confirmed for a DJ set at Arcadia from 11pm to 1am tonight.

Chemical Brothers took to Twitter to break the news, offering a short statement explaining the reason for the last-minute cancellation. “We are very sorry to announce that will not be DJing at Arcadia this evening at Glastonbury,” the message begins.

“We were so excited to be back in the fields and to celebrate the return of the festival, as we were to be playing in Cork on Thursday night. We were hoping more days rest would allow Tom to recover from Covid. That hasn’t so far been the case.”

The band went on to note: “We are hoping Tom will recover in time to play the scheduled Castle Howard show in York on Sunday and will update with progress as soon as possible via our socials. We share the disappointment and frustration at not being able to do what we do with all of you. Love is all. Tom and Ed.”

Chemical Brothers aren’t the only ones to have had their gig plans scuppered by Covid. The Rolling Stones were recently forced to cancel their show at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam after frontman Mick Jagger tested positive.

Two hours before the show was set to take place, the band released a statement explaining the situation: “The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff Arena, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium.

The statement continued: “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority. The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honoured for the rescheduled date. Standby for details.”

