Charlie Day names his favourite movie of all time









Charlie Day is an exceptional American actor, comedian, writer, and producer who has firmly established himself as one of the foremost comedy actors in the entertainment industry today. With his unforgettable portrayal of the eccentric and peculiar character Charlie on the immensely popular ensemble comedy show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Day has garnered widespread recognition and adoration. Not only does he deliver an outstanding performance on the show, but he also co-created and produced the project, further solidifying his creative talents and earning critical acclaim along with a devoted fan base.

However, Day’s illustrious career extends far beyond his role in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He has showcased his remarkable talents in various films, including the uproarious Horrible Bosses and its sequel, as well as the captivating Pacific Rim, directed by the talented Guillermo Del Toro. Day has also ventured into the realm of animation with his involvement in the beloved The LEGO Movie too.

In a revealing interview with MTV, a time when he was asked to name his favourite film, Day passionately expressed his admiration for Woody Allen’s The Purple Rose of Cairo. Despite being one of Allen’s lesser-known works, the movie is revered amongst the controversial director’s biggest admirers. The Purple Rose of Cairo is a delightful and distinctive movie, much like the myriad of characters and stories portrayed by Day throughout his career.

Starring Mia Farrow as the lead, the film revolves around a cinephile waitress trapped in a desolate life in New Jersey, finding solace solely in the world of cinema. On her fifth visit to watch The Purple Rose of Cairo, a surprising twist occurs when Jeff Daniels, a minor character within the film, breaks the fourth wall and engages with Farrow’s character directly. This whimsical and absurdist fantasy comedy takes an extraordinary turn as Daniels’ character, Tom Baxter, jumps out of the screen and sweeps Farrow away, confessing his love for her.

Day described his admiration for the movie, highlighting its blend of humour, clever writing, and how it tugs on your heartstrings: “Because it’s funny and it’s inventive and it’s heartbreaking. To me, it’s sort of a perfect movie because it’s based in reality, then it goes into fantasy. It’s also funny, but it’s sad.”

Allen’s masterful storytelling delves into the depths of human emotions, crafting vibrant and compelling characters within the film’s neat 84-minute runtime. Farrow’s heartbreaking performance illuminates the screen, while her devastation during the film’s climax resonates long after the credits roll.

Day also commended Jeff Daniels’ remarkable portrayal of both Tom Baxter and Gil Shepherd, the actor who portrayed him in the film. Daniels seamlessly transitions between these two roles, bringing to life the larger-than-life explorer who stumbles into an unfamiliar world and the aspiring actor determined to achieve stardom. Day concludes: “It’s a tragic movie, yet amusing the whole way through. Jeff Daniels is brilliant”.

Charlie Day’s appreciation for The Purple Rose of Cairo reflects his own passion for unique storytelling and his ability to infuse humour and heart into his work while also pursuing an absurdist angle.