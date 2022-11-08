Exploring the first film to break the fourth wall









Self-reflexivity is a major element of postmodern art because the artifice of fiction has been a significant philosophical concern for a while now. Ranging from Charlie Kaufman’s bizarre creations to the latest Marvel productions, breaking the fourth wall is definitely trendy right now.

While modern audiences are more familiar with metafictional works such as Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, the tradition of metafiction can be traced back to the 14th century. Instances of metafictional conflicts can be found in seminal pieces of literature such as The Canterbury Tales and Don Quixote, even though the term was coined in 1970.

In contrast to the rigid standards of realism, which attempted to create accurate reflections of our external realities through art, postmodernist scholars insisted that fiction and reality were two separate domains. Through their work, postmodern artists tried their best to draw the attention of the audiences towards the constructed nature of art.

The earliest example of a metafictional moment in a serious work is the 1918 silent film Men Who Have Made Love to Me. Directed by Arthur Berthelet, the 70-minute feature was based on the pioneering writings of feminist author Mary MacLane.

Although she was labelled “controversial” at the time, MacLane was an outspoken feminist and a vocal member of the LGBTQ+ community. Known as the “Wild Woman of Butte”, MacLane’s confessional style and bold ideas have inspired multiple generations of women and aspiring writers.

Men Who Have Made Love to Me was based on ‘I, Mary MacLane’, and it featured MacLane as herself. The film explores the multiple affairs that the writer was involved in, presenting her as the dominant force in her relationships with men.

MacLane also made history by engaging in the first metafictional breakdown of the fourth wall, addressing the audience directly by interrupting the scenes. Interestingly, this was also the first film where the writer, star, subject and narrator were the same person – MacLane. Unfortunately, the film is considered to be lost. Because of this, another vital piece of film history will remain beyond the reach of future generations.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.