Chad Stahelski provides update on 'Highlander' remake









The classic 1986 cult movie Highlander might be due for a remake, with details of the new project trickling in from the John Wick director Chad Stahelski, who has been attached to the project since 2016.

Whilst he is currently busy finishing up John Wick: Chapter 4 for 2023, Stahelski took the time to sit down with Collider to talk about the release of the upcoming remake that is rumoured to star the Justice League star, Henry Cavill. Taking the role off the hands of Christopher Lambert, who played Connor MacLeod in the original film, an immortal Scottish swordsman who must confront the last of his immortal opponents, Cavill would have massive shoes to fill.

Speaking to the publication, Stahelski, who has directed each of the four John Wick instalments, provided an update on the project. “We’re in the process of tweaking right now. I think we know what we want,” he stated, adding, “More importantly than anything, we know what we want to make. It’s in the creatives. We know what we’re trying to make. It’s just a matter of getting it to the point where we feel, ‘Okay, this is it. Let’s go.’ But we’re closer than we’ve ever been, so that’s good”.

Believing that Cavill could bring “something very special” to the Highlander protagonist, Stahelski may be disappointed to hear that so much time has passed since Cavill signed on to the production that he may no longer be available due to his packed schedule.

Playing a major role in the DC superhero universe, starring in the Justice League with Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher, it has been rumoured that Cavill, who plays Superman, will be treated to a sequel to his 2013 movie, Man of Steel.

Take a look at the rousing trailer for the original Highlander movie, below. If you squint your eyes enough, you might be able to see Henry Cavill in the lead role.