Watch the brand new trailer for 'John Wick 4' starring Keanu Reeves









Keanu Reeves is one of the biggest names in Hollywood for all the right reasons. Having established himself as a global icon due to his fantastic work as Neo in the widely acclaimed Matrix films, Reeves has lent his star appeal to yet another franchise which has become an integral part of popular discourse and meme culture.

That franchise is none other than the John Wick films, a neo-noir journey starring Reeves as a former hitman who is pulled back into the deadly world of organised crime. Although he has tried his best to distance himself from his questionable past, things turned for the worse when some criminals killed his pet dog.

Now, Reeves is gearing up for the release of John Wick Chapter 4, whose production process wrapped up last year. Although the film was scheduled for an earlier release, the production was inevitably delayed because of the pandemic and scheduling problems caused by Reeves’ involvement in The Matrix Resurrections.

When asked about the new project in an interview, Reeves claimed that audiences would love this next step in the journey: “They’re fun. They’re intense. We’re going for it. There’s some really amazing John Wick action and new characters, and it’s been really fun to be playing the role again and to be telling this story.”

Other sequels to this film have also been announced, which is why the creators have more room to experiment with narratives. Reeves added: “You know, there’s new characters, and we’re opening up the world. Right now, we’re just shooting this crazy fight scene in the middle of traffic. So there’s car crashes, gunfights.”

