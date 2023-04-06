Cause of death revealed for actor Lance Reddick









The esteemed American actor Lance Reddick passed away last month at the age of 60. Reports at the time stated that Reddick passed away at home from what appeared to be natural causes. Now, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, Reddick died of ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.

Reddick was best known for his roles in The Wire, where he played Cedric Daniels, a well-regarded police officer working in the inner city of Baltimore, Maryland. From there, he starred in other major TV roles, working with producer JJ Abrams on the shows Fringe and Lost. Most recently, the late actor reprised his role as Charon in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Following the tragic news, tributes began to pour in. Director James Gunn posted: “Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators.”

Meanwhile, Ben Stiller said: “Lance Reddick was a beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play “Afterplay”, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did. Nothing is lost.”

Around a week after Reddick’s death, Keanu Reeves, the titular star of the John Wick movies, remembered his late friend and co-worker in an interview at the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4. “Lance is a people person, a special artist, a gentleman of grace and dignity,” Reeves said. “It’s just really something special, every time he stepped on set, to watch the passion he had for his work. It’s really easy to work with him.”

“It’s not just one memory. It’s not just one day. It’s a collective,” director Chad Stahelski added. “I had Lance in my life almost 10 years. Although that was done over the course of four films, we’ve worked together on other things. I just got to be happy and be proud of the fact that I got to spend so much time with him. We’re going to miss him.”

