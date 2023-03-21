Keanu Reeves and ‘John Wick 4’ cast share memories of co-star Lance Reddick









During the recent Los Angeles premiere for John Wick: Chapter 4, Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski paid tribute to Lance Reddick, who died suddenly on March 17th at the age of 60. Honouring the late actor, who played Charon in all four John Wick films, Keanu Reeves said: “Lance is a people person, a special artist, a gentleman of grace and dignity. It’s just really something special, every time he stepped on set, to watch the passion he had for his work. It’s really easy to work with him.”

“It’s not just one memory. It’s not just one day. It’s a collective,” Stahelski added. “I had Lance in my life almost 10 years. Although that was done over the course of four films, we’ve worked together on other things. I just got to be happy and be proud of the fact that I got to spend so much time with him. We’re going to miss him.”

The latest John Wick film stars series newcomer Hiroyuki Sanada, who was fortunate to star opposite Reddick in Chapter Four. “His role was considered one of my favourite characters,” the actor said. “I could see him at the beginning of this month during the junket. I knew he was a great actor, but I recognized how he was a kind person and a great human being. So I was shocked. I still can’t believe it. Hopefully, people can enjoy his performance in this movie and never forget him.”

News of Reddick’s death broke on the afternoon of Friday, March 17th. At the Chapter Four premiere, the actor’s first scene was met with a huge round of applause.