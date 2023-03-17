Lance Reddick dead at 60









Famed actor Lance Reddick has passed away at the age of 60. Reports say that Reddick passed away in his home from what appears to be natural causes.

Reddick was known prominently for his roles in The Wire, where he played Cedric Daniels, a well-regarded police officer working in the inner city of Baltimore, Maryland. From there, he starred in other major TV roles, working with producer JJ Abrams on the shows Fringe and Lost. Reddick was most recently reprising his role as Charon in John Wick: Chapter 4 and was currently on a press tour to promote the film.

Reddick was originally scheduled to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show later next week and had even posted pictures from his recent press tour a few days ago. While there was a screening for John Wick: Chapter 4 in New York on Wednesday, Reddick did not show up to the premiere.

At the time of his death, Reddick was also in production on the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, where he would have played Zeus. Reddick was also starring in a recent adaptation of White Men Can’t Jump at the time of writing. John Wick: Chapter 4 hit theatres on March 6th, 2023.

As of yet, no cause of death has been released. His body was discovered at his Studio City home on Friday [March 17th] morning at 9:30am. Attending officers say that it appeared to be of natural causes.