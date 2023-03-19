Lance Reddick’s wife shares first statement following actor’s sudden death









Stephanie Reddick, the wife of late actor Lance Reddick, has shared a tribute to the actor following his tragic and sudden death at the age of 60. Reddick passed away on Friday, March 17th, from what appears to be natural causes.

In her recent statement, Stephanie thanked all of Reddick’s fans for their love and support, tweeting: “Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can’t express how grateful I am to have them”.

Stephanie also thanked the players of the video game Destiny who paid tribute to her husband’s portrayal of Commander Zavala, continuing: “to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game”.

Since his death, tributes to Reddick have come in from celebrities such as Ben Stiller and Questlove. Reddick, best known for his roles on the television series The Wire, appears in John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered on March 6th, 2023. While there was a premiere of the film on Wednesday in New York, Reddick did not show up.

Stephanie also encouraged that anyone looking to pay tribute to donate to the charity momcares.org in Reddick’s hometown of Baltimore, Maryland.