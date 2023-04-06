Cause of death revealed for rapper Coolio









The late rapper Coolio died due to fentanyl, according to his manager Jarel (Jarez) Posey. His family also state that traces of heroin and methamphetamines were found in his system.

In September, the ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a friend’s house in Los Angeles. His cause of death wasn’t immediately known, and the police indicated no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene of his death.

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly,” Sheila Finegan, his manager at Trinity Artists International, said in a statement to Variety. “Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

Following his death, tributes poured in for the rapper. Michelle Pfeiffer, who starred alongside Coolio in the video for ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, commented: “Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist Coolio. A life cut entirely too short.”

She continued: “As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack – which I think was the reason our film saw so much success. I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr.”

Watch the video for ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ below.