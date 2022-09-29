Tributes pour in for late rapper Coolio









Legendary ‘Gangsta’a Paradise’ rapper Coolio died last night at the age of 59. Since the news broke late yesterday evening (Wednesday 28th), many of those who knew him best or were inspired by his work, have been paying tribute.

His hit single ‘Gangsta’a Paradise’ will be remembered by many Gen X folks as a pivotal moment for rap. The 1995 track was truly a huge hit and helped to expose a larger audience to hip hop.

As a fellow trailblazer of the rap game, Ice Cube commented on his contribution to helping make the genre mainstream. He commented: “This is sad news. I witnessed first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry.”

Undoubtedly, the hit that proved pivotal in progressing his career was the hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’. In the video, Coolio starred alongside Michelle Pfeiffer who commented: “Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist Coolio. A life cut entirely too short.”

Continuing: “As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack – which I think was the reason our film saw so much success. I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr.”

Fellow movie star Rob Schneider also shared his thoughts, writing: “Rest in peace Coolio! A true legend and nice man. My heart goes out to your family and friends. So glad we got to hang and have some laughs.”

However, it has largely been his fellow rappers garnering him with respect. MC Hammer referred to him as, “one of the nicest dudes I’ve known.” While Flava Flav commented: “Coolio was the West Coast Flava Flav, he loved telling everyone that. We was supposed to perform together this Tuesday. RIP my friend.”

LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, Questlove and Vanilla Ice were also quick to share their words of praise and condolences to the late star and his loved ones. It is clear he is remembered by many not only as a trailblazing artist but also as a kind and respectable fellow.

As of yet, no cause of death has been announced.

