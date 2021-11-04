Cathy Scorsese says producers on 'Rust' “screwed up badly”









The props expert and daughter of the iconic Martin Scorsese, Cathy, has opened up about the dangerous working conditions on Hollywood movie sets, speaking out about the tragic incident that saw Alec Baldwin accidentally kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a faulty prop gun.

Speaking to Business Insider, Cathay Scorsese, who has worked with props on the likes of The Sopranos, Casino and The Departed, reported that the way films address safety procedures today is “very broken”. Noting that lack of staff and excessive hours were the main reasons for such mistakes, Scorsese spoke of her own tough journey through the industry.

Commenting on the relentless pressure of the industry, Scorsese said: “When I was coming up the industry ranks, people would always say, ‘If you don’t like it, there’s somebody right behind you who will take your job,’ and that’s the philosophy we lived by”.

Elaborating on this point, she makes her point clearly known: “But you know what: I’m calling BS. We’re trained professionals, and if that’s the attitude of producers, then they shouldn’t be producing”.

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin has shared a statement on social media expressing his “shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours”.

Continuing, the statement further read, “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family”.

As for Scorsese, she believes the crew of the film “screwed up pretty badly,” as a result of “hiring a nonunion crew and then pushing them beyond their limits and cutting corners to try and save money”.

Investigations into the case of Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust are still ongoing.

I've seen outrageous misbehavior on sets, but using prop guns for target practice during down time takes the cake. There are at least 3 points in this story where, if someone did the most basic version of their job, Halyna Hutchins would still be alive. We need accountability. https://t.co/cqChmOjgEx — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 30, 2021