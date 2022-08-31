Cate Blanchett stars in the new trailer for Todd Field movie ‘Tár’









Cate Blanchett stars in the brand new trailer for the intense music drama, Tár, featuring as a somewhat obsessive composer who is focused on creating the perfect piece of music.

Helmed by the celebrated filmmaker Todd Field, who directed Little Children in 2006 with Kate Winslet and Patrick Wilson, the filmmaker’s latest effort looks to be a serious awards contender. An experimental drama about a fictional music conductor named Lydia Tár (Blanchett), the film centres on her day-to-day creativity as one of the greatest living composers and the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.

Alongside Blanchett, the movie also features the likes of Mark Strong, Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover and Allan Corduner.

Premiering at the Venice Film Festival at the start of September, the film will later be released in the US on October 8th and in the UK in January 2023. The film will join other debutants such as Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, and Noah Baumbach’s latest movie, White Noise, starring Adam Driver.

Blanchett has a lot to look forward to this year, with the Australian actor also lending her voice to the brand new Guillermo del Toro stop-motion animation Pinocchio. The actor will be featured in the Netflix movie alongside Ewan McGregor, Finn Wolfhard, Ron Perlman, Christoph Waltz and David Bradley.

Take a look at the brand new trailer for Tár below.