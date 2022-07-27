First look at Brendan Fraser in new Darren Aronofsky film 'The Whale'









Brendan Fraser has made the kind of comeback that very actors can pull off, having managed to land roles in major projects by seriously talented filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese and Darren Aronofsky, among others. Last year, he proved that he still has what it takes by delivering a fantastic performance in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move.

Although Fraser was one of the biggest stars of the 1990s, his career experienced a steep decline in the years that followed. He later revealed that the former head of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – Philip Berk – had sexually assaulted him in 2003. While dealing with the trauma of the assault, a divorce and the death of his mother, Fraser fell into a deep depression which was complicated by health issues.

“There’s a system in place that’s unwritten,” Fraser said in an interview while talking about the dark side of Hollywood. “If you abide by it, you will be rewarded. If you don’t, you won’t be. But outside of that, I want to end this episode, this chapter, in my own life and career and move on, just as I’m hopeful that others will be able to in years to come.”

Fraser’s fans have expressed support for the actor on multiple occasions, aiding Fraser’s comeback in an incredibly competitive industry. “I’m going to work with Scorsese and Leo [DiCaprio] and Bob De Niro,” Fraser said, referencing his involvement in the upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon. “I think I might be sick, I’m a little anxious.”

Alongside those works, Fraser is also set to star in a new film by Darren Aronofsky called The Whale. He will star as a 600-pound man who sets out to reconnect with his teenage daughter after abandoning his family for his gay lover, who passed away, sending him down the rabbit hole of binge-eating and depression.

Check out Brendan Fraser in The Whale below.

