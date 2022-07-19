Cass McCombs shares latest single 'Karaoke'









Cass McCombs - 'Karaoke' 7.3

American singer-songwriter Cass McCombs has dropped the latest preview for his upcoming LP Heartmind with the sprightly new track ‘Karaoke’.

With a jaunty bongo beat backing him up, McCombs sounds peppier and brighter than he ever has before. But don’t let that fool you – ‘Karaoke’ is a slightly disconcerting analysis of what’s real and what’s just regurgitated fakeness. “Is it all some kind of pantomime? / Playing the role of romantic?” McCombs questions as his upbeat rhythms blithely keep pounding away.

‘Karaoke’ comes as the most recent preview of Heaertmind after McCombs dropped the album’s first single, ‘Unproud Warrior’ a few weeks ago. There’s a certain solemness that has filtered through the pair of songs that make them sound slightly bittersweet and tinged with sadness, a quality that’s not at all unfamiliar to McCombs’ music.

The starkness of Heartmind shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone familiar with McCombs’ previous work, but this time around, there are some all too real demons hovering around the music. “I made this album as a way to handle the loss of some close friends,” McCombs reveals. “Their memories guided me throughout, and hopefully, they live through the music. Strange to realise, it wasn’t them who are lost; it was me.”

Even if he’s going to be working through some stuff, McCombs won’t be doing it alone. He’s brought along quite a few notable names for the Heartmind sessions, including country great Wynnona Judd, jam band master Joe Russo, modern-day rock icon Daniella Haim, and producer extraordinaire Ariel Rechtshaid. Heartmind has the potential to be quite dark, but at least there will be some familiar voices around the help keep the lightness in the project.

Check out the video for ‘Karaoke’ down below. Heartmind is set for an August 19th release.