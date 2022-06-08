Cass McCombs drops new single 'Unproud Warrior'









Cass McCombs - 'Unproud Warrior' 6.8

American singer-songwriter Cass McCombs has returned to announce his tenth studio album Heartmind. Along with the album announcement, McCombs has also shared the first single from the LP, the languid and slow-burning six-minute track ‘Unproud Warrior’.

A hearty mix of country, jazz, and indie rock, ‘Unproud Warrior’ stretches out each guitar lines and vocal cue to its maximum length. This kind of unhurried casualness isn’t just a McCombs signature: it’s a major part of his appeal. Whether it’s zoned out stoner wisdom or a truly touching moment of clarity, McCombs always toes the line between emotional clarity and wry obliqueness.

The new track features contributions from two unique musical figures: Charlie Burnham, the eclectic genre-bending violinist who provides the stirring high-end string parts, and Wynonna Judd, the country crooner who harmonises with McCombs’ unique drawl.

‘Unproud Warrior’ will be perfect for true believers of McCombs’ music, but for the rest of us, it might just be a bit too shapeless to truly hit with maximum impact. The best quote I’ve heard today was that McCombs sounds like Conor Oberst if he was doing an impression of a cowboy, which might just be McCombs’ entire persona distilled into one well-timed zinger.

Heartmind is going to be a community event, with McCombs opening his doors to a whole host of collaborators. We’ve already heard the Danielle Haim pair-up ‘Belong to Heaven’, with additional features from the likes of Joe Russo, Kassa Overall, and The Chapin Sisters set for the album’s songs. McCombs also has a solid lineup of producers helping to bring the LP to life, including Shahzad Ismaily, Buddy Ross, and Vampire Weekend/Haim deskman Ariel Rechtshaid.

Check out the video for ‘Unproud Warrior’ down below. Heartmind is set for a September 23rd release.