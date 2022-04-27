Cass McCombs shares new Danielle Haim collaboration ‘Belong to Heaven’









Cass McCombs - 'Belong To Heaven' 7.3

Californian indie sensation Cass McCombs has shared his new single, ‘Belong to Heaven’. The collaborative track marks the musician’s first solo release since 2020.

Working alongside Wit’s End and Humor Risk producer Ariel Rechtshaid, McCombs assembled his backing band which comprised Danielle Haim on drums and vocals; The Chapin Sisters on vocals; Shahzad Ismaily on bass, keys, and piano; Frank LoCastro on keys; and Buddy Ross on the Hammond organ.

The new song begins with an intense synth line that is abruptly cut with the introduction of an upbeat twanging guitar line that meets the sentimentality of McComb’s lyrics that come as a heartfelt tribute to a lost friend. The track is bolstered by the well placed vocal pairing of Haim, and The Chapin Sisters which gives it an earnest edge while remaining upbeat musically.

While the topic is one that perhaps calls for a mournful song, the track comes as more of a fond memory. The often sincere lyrics, such as, “You were totally lunar/ You had a gallows at City Hall and gallows humour/ Wish I had met you sooner,” are duly juxtaposed by the uplifting rhythm.

McCombs has kept busy with several collaborations since his most recent studio album, 2019’s Tip of the Sphere. He co-wrote several songs for Blake Mills’ Mutable Set, released a two-song single with Steve Gunn, and brought in Bob Weir and Angel Olsen for the reworked “Don’t (Just) Vote.”

Beginning this May, McCombs will be on the road for a brief tour in North America. Kicking off in Guadalajara, Mexico, he will continue on to California in June. The full schedule can be viewed below.

Cass McCombs 2022 Tour Dates:

May 21st – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Festival Guadalajara

June 14th – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

June 15th – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

June 17th – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

June 18th – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

June 19th – Cayucos, CA @ Schooner’s