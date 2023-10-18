Carla Bley, pianist and jazz composer, dead at 87









Carla Bley, the influential jazz composer and pianist, has passed away at the age of 87.

Bley became known for her innovative and eclectic contributions to the world of contemporary jazz. She was born on May 11th, 1936, in Oakland, California, and embarked on a career in music that spanned several decades, during which she has made significant contributions to both avant-garde and modern jazz.

Bley took charge of a prominent ensemble featuring top musicians from New York, overseeing a sextet that included Larry Willis and Hiram Bullock, as well as a more intimate trio with her husband Steve Swallow and Andy Sheppard.

Bley served as the inaugural conductor and arranger for the Liberation Music Orchestra, a group initially established by Charlie Haden in 1969, and subsequently guided it as a homage after Haden’s passing in 2014.

Bley is perhaps best known for her 1971 jazz opera Escalator over the Hill, which played a pivotal role in shaping her distinctive form of operatic jazz and included appearances by acclaimed artists like Linda Ronstadt, Jack Bruce, and Charlie Haden.

In 1973, it received the accolade of ‘Album of the Year’ from the British magazine Melody Maker. The LP was also honoured with the prestigious Grand Prix du Disque, the most esteemed musical recording award in France.

Notably, Bley was responsible for orchestrating and composing music for the Liberation Music Orchestra led by bassist Charlie Haden and crafted A Genuine Tong Funeral for vibraphonist Gary Burton. Bley engaged in collaborative projects with various artists, such as Jack Bruce, Robert Wyatt, and Nick Mason, the drummer of rock band Pink Floyd.

Notably, Bley composed the entirety of Mason’s inaugural solo album, Nick Mason’s Fictitious Sports and the album featured many of her regular band members.

