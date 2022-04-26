Cardi B and Billie Eilish labelled “tools of Satan” by US political candidate Kristina Karamo









Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Beyoncé are among a number of chart-topping artists that have been labelled “tools of Satan” by Kristina Karamo, the Republican candidate running for Michigan Secretary of State.

Michigan Republicans chose Karamo as their candidate for Secretary of State in the upcoming November election last week (April 22nd). The former community college professor and host of the defunct It’s Solid Food podcast rose to fame after claiming that she had witnessed election fraud in the state’s capital Detroit during the previous presidential election.

Karamo has since been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and continues to discount the results of the 2020 US election that saw Trump ousted.

Over the past two years, Karamo has voiced several controversial opinions. For instance: She doesn’t believe evolution should be taught in schools, she thinks left-wing activists were behind the January 6th riots in Washington D.C., she has made repeated anti-LGBT remarks and appeared at a rally affiliated with QAnon last year.

As if that wasn’t enough to get people talking, she also took a jab at some of music’s top-flight female icons. In an episode of her discontinued podcast that aired on August 6th, 2020, as revealed by Rolling Stone, Karamo opined that Grande and Eilish had been placing children “under a satanic delusion”.

She continued, claiming that “most perpetrators of this rise in paganism and witchcraft are celebrities” before referencing Grande’s 2018 single ‘God Is A Woman’ as an example. “At the MTV [Video Music] Awards, her performance involved recreating the Last Supper of Christ as a lesbian orgy,” Karamo said. “Just total blasphemy.”

“These entertainers who do this kind of blasphemy of the highest level… these are the people who entertain your kids, and then we still have [people asking], ‘Why are young people walking away from the faith?’ Because they’re under a satanic delusion.” Karamo then referenced Eilish, mentioning her 2019 song ‘all the good girls go to hell’.

Elsewhere in the episode, Karamo blamed Beyoncé for “trying to target Black people into embracing paganism”. She then explained that she suspected Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, to be a Satanist, despite admitting that she doesn’t have “any hard proof.”

Cardi B also fell under the crosshairs and was called “a tool of Lucifer” because she allegedly “peddles filth in the culture”. She then referenced the singer’s Megan Thee Stallion collaboration ‘WAP’: “You already know what it stands for, so I’m not going to say,” Karamo said of the song, “but it’s very obscene.”

This November, Karamo will face the incumbent Democrat candidate Jocelyn Benson, whom Karamo has previously accused of being “obsessed with corrupting our election process”.

Listen to the episode, below.