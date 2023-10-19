Car Seat Headrest announce new live album ‘Faces From The Masquerade’









Car Seat Headrest have announced details of a new live album titled Faces From The Masquerade. The record is set for release on vinyl and streaming on December 8th via Matador.

The new double album features live recordings from Car Seat Headrest’s three-night sold-out residency at New York’s Brooklyn Steel in 2022.

“The 2022 ‘Masquerade’ was a crazy tour that ignited with a particular ferocity once we touched ground on the east coast,” says vocalist Will Toledo, “Our time in New York captures that momentary magic where we’re playing at our peak and the crowd is responding as one giant body.”

The album name references the original tour, as well as Toledo’s signature custom LED gas-mask. Fans were also invited to wear masks during the tour, as well as costumes.

The announcement is accompanied by the release of the live version of ‘Bodys’ from Car Seat Headrest’s beloved 2011 record, Twin Fantasy. The tracklisting for the live album also features as tracks from their most recent album, Making a Door Less Open, including ‘Weightlifters’ and ‘Hollywood’.

2020’s Making a Door Less Open still marks Car Seat Headrest’s most recent full-length studio outing. Since then, the band have released two EPs including MADLO: Influences, a series of covers.

Meanwhile, Car Seat Headrest recently returned with a propulsive cover of Death Cab For Cutie’s ‘We Looked Like Giants’. Toledo’s cover was released as a split single alongside another tribute to a Ben Gibbard fan favourite, with The Beths and Pickle Darling collaborating to honour the two-decade mark of ‘Brand New Colony’ from The Postal Service’s sole studio album, Give Up.

Faces From The Masquerade is set for release on December 8th, 2023 via Matador. Listen to the live version of ‘Bodys’ below.