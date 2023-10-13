Car Seat Headrest covers Death Cab for Cutie’s ‘We Looked Like Giants’









The indie project of Will Toledo, Car Seat Headrest, has returned with a propulsive cover of Death Cab For Cutie’s ‘We Looked Like Giants’.

The track first featured on Death Cab For Cutie’s breakthrough album, Transatlanticism. In this rejuvenation, Toledo looks to celebrate the classic album’s 20th anniversary.

Toledo’s cover has been released as a split single alongside another tribute to a Ben Gibbard fan favourite, with The Beths and Pickle Darling collaborating to honour the two-decade mark of ‘Brand New Colony’ from The Postal Service’s sole studio album, Give Up.

Toledo hasn’t ventured too far from the stylistic approach of Death Cab For Cutie’s original track but adds a nuance of identity to the rendition with a slightly elevated energy and coarseness.

On the flip side, The Beths and Pickle Darling have shaken up ‘Brand New Colony’ by incorporating the banjo for a more colourful, country-inspired re-imagination.

The two new tracks will soon also be released on a 7″ vinyl single, with pre-orders available now.

Last month, Gibbard began a joint tour with both Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service. Starting in Portland, Maine, on September 8th, the joint tour has taken both acts across America. However, there is no plans to take the tour outside of the United States. Gibbard’s two bands are set to finish the run at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 13th.

He previously said of the tour: “I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

Both covers can be streamed below.