The Postal Service reunite to tour with Death Cab for Cutie









2003 was a pretty good year to be Ben Gibbard. The indie singer-songwriter had been practically anonymous throughout his first decade of trying to make it as a musician, and then, all at once, two of his bands broke through in a major way. One was his primary project, Death Cab for Cutie, who released the phenomenal Transatlanticism in October of that year. But Gibbard had another group, The Postal Service, who scored their own major album with Give Up, released in February of 2003.

The Postal Service was never much of a touring act: Gibbard regrouped with Death Cab, while DJ Dntel had his own career to focus on. Even collaborator Jenny Lewis had her own band, Rilo Kiley, to worry about. The trio got back together to celebrate the album’s 10th anniversary with a series of shows, but that’s been all from The Postal Service since.

Until today, that is. With both Give Up and Transatlanticism celebrating their 20th anniversaries next year, Gibbard is opting to kill two birds with one stone by touring with both acts. Starting in September, both Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service will go out on tour, playing their classic albums in full.

Starting in Portland, Maine, on September 8th, the joint tour will take both acts across America. If you happen to be a fan that doesn’t live in the United States, then you’re out of luck. All 17 scheduled shows are set to take place within the 50 states.

“I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003,” Gibbard said in a press release. “The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

Check out the dates for the ‘Give Up & Transatlanticism Tour‘ down below.

Give Up & Transatlanticism Tour dates:

September

8 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

9 – Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center

10 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

12 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

14 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

17 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater\

20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

26 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

October

3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley

13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Let's celebrate: Death Cab for Cutie, Transatlanticism. @PostalService, Give Up. The 20th anniversary tour. Each band will perform each album in its entirety. Sign up for early ticket access: https://t.co/IyyZuisf5s



Video by Juliet Bryant pic.twitter.com/FzAoWDNAEG — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) December 8, 2022