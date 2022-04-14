Cannes 2022: Check out the full lineup led by David Cronenberg and Claire Denis









Now that the American Academy Awards are behind us, the film industry can breathe a sigh of relief and get ready to enjoy a new year of movies, with the Cannes Film Festival annually marking an exciting time for new releases. This year is no different, with a large bulk of the full lineup having been announced in a live press conference, revealing films from the likes of David Cronenberg, Hirokazu Koreeda, George Miller, Claire Denis, Kelly Reichardt and Park Chan-wook.

As well as highly anticipated arthouse movies, the likes of the Tom Cruise sequel Top Gun: Maverick has also been announced for the festival along with the Baz Luhrmann Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

Other than these major announcements, the other surprising omission was the lack of revelation for who will be jury president, with the festival still yet to reveal the pivotal name.

Whilst we await the arrival of the festival on May 17th, check out the full lineup for the Cannes Film Festival 2022, below.

Cannes 2022: Full lineup

Competition

Les Amandiers (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi)

Holy Spider (Ali Abbasi)

Crimes Of The Future (David Cronenberg)

Stars At Noon (Claire Denis)

Frère Et Soeur (Arnaud Desplechin)

Tori And Lokita (Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne)

Armageddon Time (James Gray)

Close (Lukas Dhont)

Broker (Hirokazu Koreeda)

RMN (Cristian Mungiu)

Triangle Of Sadness (Ruben Ostlund)

Showing Up (Kelly Reichardt)

Decision To Leave (Park Chan-wook)

Nostalgia (Mario Martone)

Tchaikovski’s Wife (Kirill Serebrennikov)

Boy From Heaven (Tarik Saleh)

Leila’s Brothers (Saeed Roustaee)

Eo (Jerzy Skolimowski)

Un Certain Regard

Les Pires (Lisa Akoka, Romane Gueret)

Burning Days (Emin Alper)

Metronom (Alexandru Belc)

All The People I’ll Never Be (Davy Chou)

Sick Of Myself (Kristoffer Borgli)

Domingo And The Mist (Ariel Escalante Meza)

Plan 75 (Hayakawa Chie)

Beast (Riley Keough, Gina Gammell)

Corsage (Marie Kreutzer)

Butterfly Vision (Maksim Nakonechnyi)

The Silent Twins (Agnieszka Smocynska)

The Stranger (Thomas M Wright)

Joyland (Saim Sadiq)

Rodeo (Lola Quivoron)

Godland (Hlynur Palmason)

Cannes Premiere

Nos Frangins (Rachid Bouchareb)

Nightfall (Marco Bellocchio)

Dodo (Panos H Koutras)

Irma Vep (Olivier Assayas)

Out of Competition

Z (Comme Z) (Michel Hazanavicius)

Top Gun: Maverick (Joseph Kosinski)

Elvis (Baz Luhrmann)

Novembre (Cédric Jimenez)

Three Thousand Years Of Longing (George Miller)

Mascarade (Nicolas Bedos)

Midnight Screenings

Hunt (Lee Jung-Jae)

Moonage Daydream (Brett Morgen)

Fumer Fait Tousser (Quentin Dupieux)

Special Screenings

All That Breathes (Shaunak Sen)

The Natural History Of Destruction (Sergei Loznitsa)

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind (Ethan Coen)

