See the new King in the first trailer for Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis'









Baz Luhrmann’s biopic on the life of legendary rock and roll figure Elvis Presley has been gestating for almost a decade. The project was first announced back in 2014, but nothing really came to the fore until Tom Hanks was cast as Presley’s infamously controlling manager Colonel Tom Parker in 2019.

After that, the puzzle pieces began to fall into place. Former child actor Austin Butler won the title role, and production finally entered principal photography in January of 2020. That was shut down two months later when Tom Hanks became one of the first major stars to be diagnosed with Covid, but eventually shooting resumed in September of that year.

Now, eight years after it was first announced, we’re finally getting our first taste of the film as the first trailer for Elvis has officially dropped.

The film certainly looks like the traditional “cradle-to-grave” biopic formula, with scenes from Presley’s youth, nascent career, major stardom, comeback special, and bloated final years all included in the trailer. Butler certainly looks the part, and Luhrmann’s signature extravagance is on full display.

For his role, Hanks affects the strange accent that echoes the one used by Parker. The Colonel was Dutch-born but attempted to pass himself off as a southern gentleman, and the mix of both is channelled in Hanks’ vocal cadence. Parker immediately indicates that he might be the villain of the story at the beginning of the trailer, and history would likely agree with that sentiment.

Check out the first trailer for Elvis down below. The film is set to be released on June 24th.