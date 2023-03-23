Cameron Crowe to make Joni Mitchell biopic









Almost Famous director Cameron Crowe is reportedly in the process of developing a biopic on Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell.

Crowe has been developing the movie for the last two years alongside his Vinyl Films partner Greg Mariotti. According to a report, Crowe’s biopic will focus on Mitchell from an outside perspective, similar to the quasi-fiction centred around Crowe himself in Almost Famous.

Crowe had previously interviewed Mitchell on a few different occasions, including a Rolling Stone interview in 1979 that focused on her album Mingus and a 2021 profile for the Los Angeles Times centred on the 50th anniversary of Blue.

The director had also previously escorted Mitchell to Clive Davis’ 2017 pre-Grammy gala. The event came two years after Mitchell suffered a brain aneurysm that had sidetracked her performing career for nearly a decade.

Mitchell has been making a public comeback as her health has continued to improve. In 2021, Mitchell made her first live appearance in nearly ten years when she staged a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, along with longtime fan and fellow singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile.

In 2006, Mitchell announced that she would no longer stage concerts or live music performances, focusing on visual art and occasionally campaigning for environmental reform. Her aneurysm led to doubts over whether Mitchell would ever speak again, but after a lengthy recovery period, the singer-songwriter is set to make her first headlining concert appearance in two decades this June.