Setlist: Joni Mitchell makes surprise appearance at Newport Folk Festival









Newport Folk Festival and Joni Mitchell are a classic match made in music’s matrimony heaven. However, with Mitchell not performing a full show in over 20 years it’s not a match that anyone was predicting.

The star appeared at the iconic festival alongside Brandi Carlile to perform classics like ‘A Case of You’, ‘Both Sides Now’ and even rattled off a guitar solo for ‘Just Like This Train’.

Naturally, the crowd were delighted by the unexpected comeback from Mitchell, but so was Carlile having once dubbed her friend and hero the most magical artists of our time.

Mitchell’s previous full appearance was back in 2000, however, there is something fateful about her taking to the stage at Newport Folk Festival. Her previous performance in 1969 was a pivotal moment in her life and career.

Aside from Mitchell, the stage was littered with an all-star band of Blake Mills, Taylor Goldsmith, Marcus Mumford, Wynonna Judd, Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, and others.

You can check out fan footage from the show and see the full stellar setlist from her fateful return to the stage below. While it is unlikely that it forecasts a return to live music for the star, we can all dream.

Joni Mitchell & Brandi Carlile Newport Folk Festival setlist:

Carey

Come in From the Cold (with Taylor Goldsmith)

Help Me (with Celisse Henderson)

A Case of You (with Marcus Mumford) (+ Brandi Carlile)

Big Yellow Taxi (with Brandi Carlile)

Just Like This Train (Joni on electric guitar)

Why Do Fools Fall in Love (Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers cover)

Amelia (with Taylor Goldsmith)

Love Potion #9

Shine

Summertime (George Gershwin cover)

Both Sides Now

The Circle Game (with Wynonna Judd)