The bizarre story of how Cameron Crowe went undercover to write ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’









The 1982 coming-of-age comedy film Fast Times and Ridgemont High is one of the most beloved high school films of all time. Amy Heckerling directed the movie from a screenplay written by Cameron Crowe, given that Crowe had already written a book with the same title, released in 1981.

The film tells the story of a group of sophomores at high school and some of their older friends. In order to get inspiration for his book, Crowe actually infiltrated the Clairemont High School in San Diego, California, and wrote about what he saw and experienced there.

In 1979, Crowe went back to school, even though he had already graduated in 1972. Somehow, Crowe adopted the persona of an unassuming senior named Dave Cameron. With his disguise in full swing, Crowe infiltrated the different high school cliques to understand more about them and include them in his writing.

Fortunately, Crowe was rather young looking when he returned to school in 1979, so none of the students at Clairemont suspected his real intentions. Just prior to the film’s release in 1982, Crowe admitted that he had started writing a book very different from the final version until he “started to fit in with the students and make friends with them”.

“Once I started getting into groups, the more I hung out with the kids, the book started changing,” he said, via The Washington Post. “I believed I could do teenagers a service because so much about them is written at arm’s length. I thought these kids were a lot smarter than they were being given credit for. They’re just average kids slugging through life. When I saw the inner trauma in these kids’ lives, I started getting excited.”

The only people who knew of Crowe’s real identity were the school’s principal, one homeroom teacher, and five instructors. He did not attend many classes, which explains why there is a stark lack of academia in the book.

Crowe reportedly loved his second stint as a student, saying that he “really got into surfing and partying”; he had graduated earlier his first time around at the age of 15. Eventually, Crowe focused his book on six students and graduates that we find in the 1982 film, and finally, he came clean about his identity.

Interestingly, though, most students were not too bothered about Crowe’s infiltration, and many of them willingly sat down with him to explain more about their lives. “They told me outrageous stuff, offered to have girls over for an overnight party and tape it,” he said. “I told the kids I wouldn’t write about things if they felt it was an invasion of privacy.”

Crowe added: “In the end, no one said, ‘You can’t write about any of this’. In fact, they wanted their real names used, but part of the deal with the school was to change the names. In the end, though, the story belonged to the kids.” That story became one of the high school comedy genre’s best efforts.

