Bull share new video for 'Smoke'







It’s been a few months since York indie-rockers Bull released their LP Discover Effortless Living. There’s always time for some new promotion, so the foursome have dropped a brand new video for the album’s penultimate track ‘Smoke’.

“’Smoke’ was one of the first tracks we recorded with Remko in Amsterdam, but then spliced with a later version,” singer Tom Beer explains in a press release. “I wrote the song in The Trafalgar Bay pub in York one wet Wednesday. Louis Cooper made the multimedia video which – amongst other things – features two rounders teams’ worth of legends out for Dan’s (guitar) birthday.”

Bull are one of those bands that take on a sort of zen-like slacker aesthetic. Their music is self-referential and makes for great listening accompanied by either a bong or a group of friends. But that’s not to say there aren’t some sharp-witted observations to be made throughout the haze.

“Bums, looking more and more like me each day/Thumbs, ridden with the dark black sludge of tar” is the kind of startling discovery that can only be laughed about once you realise it. There are whimsical bits of stoner wisdom like this sprinkled all throughout Discover Effortless Living, and it all adds up to a sublime and wonderfully loopy debut LP.

If you’re bummed that there aren’t any bands that sound and act like Pavement anymore, the good news is Bull are probably the closest thing you’ll find in the modern day.

If you’re interested in catching a live Bull show, the band’s 2021 tour dates are down below. You can also check out the video for ‘Smoke’ down below as well.

Bull 2021 UK Tour dates:

September

23 – Brudenell S.C. – Leeds

24 – The Crescent – York

25 – Gathering Sounds – Stockton

26 – Hug & Pint – Glasgow

28 – Record Junkee – Sheffield

29 – The Lexington – London

30 – The Louisiana – Bristol

October

10 – The Cookie – Leicester

22 – The Scene – Lincoln

23 – A Slow Education – York

Comments