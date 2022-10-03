Bruce Springsteen joins The Killers on stage at Madison Square Garden









The Killers are currently in the midst of their US tour, which has seen them perform two nights at the iconic New York venue Madison Square Garden. Therefore, the band made sure to make each night extra special by bringing out a rock legend to join them.

On the first night of their run at Madison Square Garden (September 30), The Killers welcomed Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke of The Smiths to play renditions of ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ and ‘How Soon Is Now?’

However, the band invited all-American legend Bruce Springsteen to perform three tracks for their second Madison Square Garden show. They played ‘Dustland’, a single The Killers released last year that Springsteen provided additional vocals on, and two of Springsteen’s biggest hits, ‘Badlands’ and ‘Born to Run’.

Jake Clemons joined the musicians on saxophone, a member of Springsteen’s E Street Band. Clemons took over the position from his late uncle Clarence Clemons, who was the band’s saxophonist from 1972 until he died in 2011.

Springsteen expressed his admiration for The Killers in 2020 after catching the band play at Glastonbury. He said, “Recently, when I caught you, it may have been Glastonbury; the band was so good. You guys have developed such an incredible live show. Really something to be proud of.” He continued, “That’s a hell of a band.”

Since The Killers’ tour started in August, they have also been joined by Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham for one night, where they played ‘Go Your Own Way’.

Watch The Killers and Springsteen perform together below: