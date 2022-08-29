Watch The Killers perform 'Go Your Own Way' with Lindsey Buckingham









Fleetwood Mac legend Lindsey Buckingham joined The Killers on stage over the weekend to perform the Rumours classic ‘Go Your Own Way’.

Performing at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, The Killers sent their audience into a meltdown when they brought Buckingham out for the encore. Their performance of ‘Go Your Own Way’ has already been lauded as one of the best renditions of the track to date, with Buckingham and Killers frontman Brandon Flowers sharing vocal duties, the stuff of dreams for many fans.

Interestingly, Buckingham also helped The Killers storm through their song ‘Caution’ from 2020’s Imploding The Mirage. Then, bringing the curtain down on the evening, the band enlisted their old friend and tour support, The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr to play the mega-hit ‘Mr. Brightside’.

Marr had already joined The Killers to cover The Smiths’ 1983 single ‘This Charming Man’ earlier in the show, which they’ve become known for recently, something that started with The Killers’ headline performance at Glastonbury 2019. Flowers and the band have also brought him out to perform together at other dates on their tour, including in Vancouver and Seattle the previous weekend.

The Killers resume their run at Madison Square Garden tomorrow night (August 30th). They will continue until mid-October with a final show in Washington, D.C.

The Killers perform 'Go Your Own Way' with Lindsey Buckingham: pic.twitter.com/UB679mxnhr — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) August 29, 2022

The Killers Banc of California setlist:

‘My Own Soul’s Warning’

‘Enterlude’

‘When You Were Young’

‘Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine’

‘Smile Like You Mean It’

‘Shot At The Night’

‘Running Towards A Place’

‘Human’

‘Spaceman’

‘Somebody Told Me’

‘Fire In Bone’

‘Boy’

‘A Dustland Fairytale’

‘For Reasons Unknown’

‘This Charming Man’ (with Johnny Marr)

‘Runaways’

‘Read My Mind’

‘Dying Breed’

‘All The Things That I’ve Done’

‘Caution’ (with Lindsay Buckingham)

‘Go Your Own Way’ (with Lindsey Buckingham)

‘Mr. Brightside’ (with Lindsey Buckingham and Johnny Marr)

