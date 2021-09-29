Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp share new single 'Wasted Days'







John Mellencamp - 'Wasted Days' (feat. Bruce Springsteen) 7.5

Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp have joined forces for a new collaborative song entitled ‘Wasted Days’.

It’s a growl-off between the two key figures in heartland rock. The raspiness in both Mellencamp’s and Springsteen’s voices adds a certain gravitas to a song that focuses on ageing and fading glory, but it also reminds you just how old these figureheads are. Mellencamp and Springsteen with both be eternally remembered as MTV stalwarts who managed to transcend the goofy and trivial ’80s aesthetics, but that was 40 years ago. Springsteen recently turned 72, and Mellencamp will be hitting 70 in just under a week.

Even though both singers have huge presences, ultimately ‘Wasted Days’ is a Mellencamp track. His name gets the prominent billing, with Springsteen getting a feature credit, while the song’s musical style aligns closer to Mellencamp’s flirtations with country and Americana, two genres Springsteen doesn’t usually tap into.

Springsteen had previously mentioned his collaboration with Mellencamp on his Sirius XM channel earlier this year, saying: “I worked on three songs on John’s album and I spent some time in Indiana with him. I love John a lot. He’s a great songwriter and I have become very close [with him] and had a lot of fun with him. I sang a little bit on his record.”

Springsteen is doing his fair share of collaborations these days, with his latest coming with admirers The Killers on a remake of their track ‘A Dustland Fairytale’. Springsteen also has a full re-release of his legendary “No Nukes” concert set to come out later this year, and even though he’s publicly stated that he won’t release a new album in 2021, never count out a surprise Springsteen release.

For his part, Mellencamp’s new album, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, has been progressing since before the Covid-19 pandemic. Mellencamp has released teases of some new music, but ‘Wasted Days’ is the first full cut to be released from the album. There’s no set date, but a full-fledged song makes it seem like the album itself is close to being released.

Check out the audio for ‘Wasted Days’ down below.

Comments