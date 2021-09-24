Bruce Springsteen to release legendary 'No Nukes' concerts







In September of 1979, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band arrived at Madison Square Garden to perform for two nights as a part of the Musicians United for Safe Energy ‘No Nukes’ concert benefit.

Other acts gathered for the occasion included Crosby, Stills, and Nash, James Taylor, Carly Simon, Chaka Khan, the Doobie Brothers, Jesse Colin Young, Gil Scott-Heron, Tom Petty, Dan Fogelberg, and Poco. But the truth was that the E Street Band were at the top of their game. Hot off the heels of their tour in support of Darkness on the Edge of Town, Springsteen and his backing band were electric.

Now, those legendary performances are being reassembled in full for the first time for the new concert film The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts. Part of their performances, namely their cover of the Zodiacs’ ‘Stay’ and their ‘Detroit Medley’, were originally featured on the No Nukes compilation LP, while their performances of ‘The River’, ‘Thunder Road’, and Gary US Bonds’ ‘Quarter to Three’ were featured in the parent film.

“A few years ago, I started re-examining the filmed archives for Bruce and the Band’s appearances at the No Nukes concerts of 1979,” said Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny, who edited the film. “I quickly realised that these were the best performances and best filming from the Band’s legendary Seventies, and dedicated myself to bringing out the full potential of the footage.

“Having worked as Bruce’s principal director and editor for the last 20 years, I can say without reservation that this newly re-edited, re-mixed and restored 90-minute film is the gold standard for Bruce and the Band live during one of their greatest creative periods.”

The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts will come in double CD with DVD, a double CD with Blu-Ray, and double LP formats. The film will be available globally in HD for digital download on November 16th and will be available for digital rental on November 23rd.

