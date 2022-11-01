Bruce Springsteen discusses the final moments of E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons









In a new interview, Bruce Springsteen discussed the final moments of E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons. The singer-songwriter was invited to make an appearance on the Howard Stern Show to promote his new covers album Only The Strong Survive, during which he recalled visiting Clemons in hospital.

The long-serving saxophonist underwent two brain surgeries before passing away on June 11th, 2011, at the age of 69. Earlier that day, Springsteen had arrived at Clemon’s room clutching his guitar. “I had a feeling he could hear me, because he could squeeze your hand,” Springsteen said. “I took the hunch and brought the guitar, and strummed ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’.”

Clarence Clemons – AKA ‘Big Man’ – was a founding member of the E Street Band, which was formed in 1972. He performed on some of Springsteen’s greatest albums, including Born to Run, and continued offering his services until the very end.

Outside of The E Street Band, Clemons found work as a solo artist and frequent musical collaborator. That’s his saxophone on Aretha Franklin’s 1985 top ten single ‘Freeway of Love’ and his dulcet tones on the Jackson Browne vocal duet ‘You’re a Friend of Mine’.

Only The Strong Survive – set for release on Friday, November 11th – marks Springsteen’s 21st studio album. The Boss has already treated us to three singles: Frank Wilson’s ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do), The Commodores ‘Nightshift’ and Ben E.King’s ‘Don’t Play That Song’.

The latter track was released alongside a black-and-white music video of Springsteen performing with his band. Like ‘Nightshift’, the video is directed by Thom Zimmy, who has also worked with Springsteen on ‘We Take Care of Our Own’ and ‘Radio Nowhere’.