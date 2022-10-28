Listen to Bruce Springsteen's new cover 'Don't Play That Song'









Ahead of his 21st studio album, Only the Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen has released another single, ‘Don’t Play That Song’.

His upcoming album will consist of soul and R&B covers, and his recent single sees the musician tackle the classic Ben E. King track from 1962.

‘Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)’ was penned by Atlantic Records co-founder Ahmet Ertegun and King’s wife, Betty Nelson. The track featured on his album Don’t Play that Song!, which also featured the well-known ‘Stand By Me’. The single has since been covered by countless artists, including Aretha Franklin and Sam Moore.

Previously, Springsteen released two other covers to tease the album – Frank Wilson’s ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ and the Commodores’ ‘Nightshift’. Only the Strong Survive, which follows his 2020 album Letter to You, will be released via Columbia on November 11th.

A black-and-white music video of Springsteen performing with his band has been released in accompaniment. Just like the visuals for ‘Nightshift’, the video is directed by Thom Zimmy, who has also worked with Springsteen on ‘We Take Care of Our Own’ and ‘Radio Nowhere’.

In February 2023, Springsteen and his E-Street Band will embark on an international tour, which marks their first live performances together since 2017.

Watch the video for the new track below: