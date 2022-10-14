Bruce Springsteen releases new track 'Nightshift' from upcoming covers album









Following his 20 studio album, Letter to You, released in 2020, Bruce Springsteen will release his next LP on November 11th. Titled, Only The Strong Survive, the album will be comprised of R&B and soul covers from the likes of the Four Tops and the Temptations.

To promote the album, Springsteen released his cover of Frank Wilson’s ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ on September 29th, which was initially performed by the soul singer in 1965.

The all-American musician has released his second single, ‘Nightshift’. The track originally appeared on the Commodores’ titular album from 1985 and was written as a tribute to Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson, who both died the year before.

Springsteen’s version is accompanied by a brass band, strings, and backing vocals, making it a triumphantly soulful rendition that retains the qualities of the original track. A music video has also been released, directed by Thom Zimmy, who has also worked with Springsteen on visuals for ‘We Take Care Of Our Own’ and ‘Radio Nowhere’.

In February 2023, Springsteen and his E-Street Band will embark on an international tour, marking their first shows together since 2017. The tour will begin in the US before they head to Europe.

Earlier this year, Springsteen was invited to perform with The Killers during their Madison Square Garden show, where they performed several hits together, including ‘Born to Run’.

Listen to Springsteen’s new single below.