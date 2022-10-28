Brockhampton announce a final album, ‘The Family’









American hip-hop collective Brockhampton have announced a new album called The Family. The album will mark their seventh and final studio record since their 2010 formation.

Earlier this month, Brockhampton’s lead member Kevin Abstract reassured the group’s fans that a new album was on the way and would be released before the end of the year.

Now, the group has confirmed that the album titled The Family will be with us in ample time for the stockings on November 17th via Question Everything/RCA Records. The announcement came with some social media teasers from the group alongside the launch of three limited edition box set pre-orders and a digital alternative.

The news of The Family’s arrival is bittersweet for Brockhampton fans, who have also been regretfully informed that it will serve as the group’s farewell release. After 12 years together and seven studio LPs, the collective has decided to go their separate ways. Whether the members will embark on solo endeavours over the coming years is yet to be revealed.

After the sad announcement back in January, Brockhampton assured fans that they would perform their farewell shows at this summer’s Coachella Festival in California. It was during that emphatic performance that they announced their final album, following the exciting news shortly with a teaser trailer.

Back in June, Brockhampton dropped a cover of Kool & The Gang’s classic hit, ‘Hollywood Swinging’, released as part of the soundtrack for Minions: The Rise Of Gru. Merlyn Wood also released a new solo single over the summer, suggesting a hopeful ongoing career.

Abstract tweeted in October that the new album would be titled No Cap and shared what he claimed to be its initial cover art, which caused division among fans. In years past, he has shared similar teasers for new Brockhampton releases, only for their titles and covers to be changed upon their official release; it appears, like a tradition, this has happened once more.