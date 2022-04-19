Coachella 2022: Brockhampton announce their final album









Texas rap collective Brockhampton have revealed that their final album will be released this year. The group made the colossal announcement during their set at Coachella on Saturday, after they previously hinted to fans that an indefinite hiatus was imminent.

A trailer played behind the band as they finished their stellar set on the Sahara stage, which concluded with the band’s logo appearing with the words, “the final album”, also emerging.

Understandably, Brockhampton’s audience burst into applause at the news, and in an instant, social media was on fire, with fans from all corners of the globe sharing their surprise and glee.

There’s little wonder that the audience was taken by surprise, as during the performance, the band joked about their breakup and even told the crowd: “This our last show ever… we not coming back”. However, it was clearly all a rouse, as after the Coachella set, bandleader Kevin Abstract tweeted, “the final Brockhampton album 2022”.

In September 2021, Abstract made news when he took to Twitter to tell fans that their final album had been delayed. He wrote: “Our next and final album as Brockhampton has been pushed back and will not be released until next year.”

Elsewhere, the creative director of the group, Henock ‘HK’ Sileshi, joked that the album had been pushed back as a result of them having to find new members. He quipped on Twitter: “Pushing the album back to see how these new members we’re scouting make it thru tryouts.”

However, Henock also echoed Kevin Abstract’s Tweet about Brockhampton’s forthcoming album, by Tweeting: “Brockhampton post credits scene went nutty wtf they got one more album?”

The band released their last album, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine in 2021 to mixed reviews. Awarding the album 6.5, Far Out’s Tyler Golsen, who’s always struggled with Brockhampton’s music, concluded: “Alright, so that was a more spiritual, more emotionally charged experience than all five of Brockhampton’s previous albums combined. I liked it. I still don’t like Brockhampton all that much, but this album has moved me from a neutral dislike of the group to a purely neutral position. If that really was the collective’s last album, then it’s a high note the group can end on. Good for them — and now I can go back to my crossword. Where did I leave my pen”.

the final brockhampton album 2022 — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) April 17, 2022

BROCKHAMPTON post credits scene went nutty wtf they got one more album? — hk (@henocksileshi) April 17, 2022

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.