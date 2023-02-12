Brits Awards 2023: The complete winners list









The Brit Awards 2023 took place last night (February 11th) at the O2 Arena in London and saw a swathe of pop stars and musicians adorned with a variety of recognitions and awards. Comedian Mo Gilligan hosted the ceremony, which saw live performances from the likes of Sam Smith, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy.

Indie rock band Wet Leg won two awards – ‘Best Group’ and ‘Best New Artist’. Upon collecting the Best New Artist award, singer Rhian Teesdale quoted the infamous 2014 Brit Award acceptance speech of Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner. She rather awkwardly announced, “That rock’n’roll, hey? That rock’n’roll. It just won’t go away. It might hibernate from time to time and sink back into the swamp.”

Teesdale then got serious, adding, “No, but in all seriousness, thank you so much. It’s really cool to be doing this on an indie label, shout out Domino. Man, this is so scary. It can feel like such a boys club thing but I just want to thank all of the women who worked on the whole production. It is a team of women so I really want to shout them out. I’m really nervous, so I’m going to stop now.”

Meanwhile, Harry Styles recognised his male “privilege” while collecting the ‘Album of the Year’ award. “I’m aware of my privilege up here tonight so this award is for Rina, Florence [Welch], Mabel and Becky [Hill],” he said.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Brit Award winners 2023:

‘Rising Star’: Flo

‘Album of the Year’: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

‘Artist of the Year’: Harry Styles

‘Group of the Year’: Wet Leg

‘Best New Artist’: Wet Leg

‘Song of the Year’: Harry Styles – ‘As it Was’

‘International Artist of the Year’

‘International Group of the Year’: Fontaines D.C.

‘International Song of the Year’: Beyonce – ‘Break My Soul’

‘Alternative/Rock Act’: The 1975

‘Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act’: Aitch

‘Dance Act’: Becky Hill

‘Pop/R&B Act’: Harry Styles

‘Best Producer’: David Guetta