Brit Awards: Wet Leg recreate Alex Turner’s infamous acceptance speech









Wet Leg lead singer Rhian Teasdale has etched herself into the annals of history by comically recreating Alex Turner’s infamous acceptance speech during the 2023 Brit Awards ceremony.

In what has been a meteoric rise for Wet Leg, the band performed their lead single ‘Chaise Longue’ during the Brit Awards shortly before being named ‘Best New Artist’, defeating fellow nominees Sam Ryder, Rina Sawayama, Kojey Radical, and Mimi Webb.

When stepping up to accept the award, Teasdale, with her bandmate Hester Chambers holding back the laughter behind her, decided to have a bit of fun: “That rock ‘n’ roll, it just won’t go away, it might hibernate from time to time, and sink back into the swamp,” she said, in comical parody of Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner.

Teasdale added: “No, but also it’s nice, thank you so much. It’s really cool to be doing this on an indie label, shout out Domino. Man, this is scary and being on the tele can feel like such a boys’ club. I just want to thank all the women who worked on the whole production thing, it is a team of women. I just really want to shout them out”.

She concluded: “I’m really nervous, so I’m going to stop now, but thank you so much. Thanks, everyone.”

Turner famously delivered his now-iconic speech in 2014, shortly after Arctic Monkeys managed to win the Brit Award for ‘Best British Album’ following the release of AM. Turner, who looked as though he had indulged in the free drinks on offer that evening, began: “That rock ’n’ roll, eh? That rock ’n’ roll, it just won’t go away. It might hibernate from time to time and sink back into the swamp. I think the cyclical nature of the universe in which it exists demands it adheres to some of its rules.”

He continued: “But it’s always waiting there, just around the corner, ready to make its way back through the sludge and smash through the glass ceiling, looking better than ever. Yeah, that rock ’n’ roll, it seems like it’s fading away sometimes, but it will never die. And there’s nothing you can do about it. Thank you very much for this. I do truly appreciate it. Don’t take that the wrong way”.

Wet Leg managed to win two awards at the 2023 Brit Awards, taking home the prize for ‘Best Group’ and ‘Best New Artist’. See the excellent acceptance speech below.

See more Wet Leg recreate Alex Turner's Brit Awards acceptance speech: pic.twitter.com/5OONoCgWJo — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) February 11, 2023