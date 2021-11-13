Britney Spears is no longer under conservatorship









Britney Spears has officially been freed from her 13-year conservatorship. Judge Brenda Penny of the Los Angeles Superior Court said in a Friday hearing that the conservatorship overseeing the pop star’s financial estate should be terminated effective today.

Spears was originally placed under the conservatorship in 2008 after a number of events in the public eye raised concerns about her mental well being. The conservatorship was helmed by her father, Jamie Spears, until just a few weeks ago.

Judge Penny advised the current administrators over her conservatorship to continue working with Spears to organise her financial affairs. Spears’ fight to end her conservatorship was brought to greater public attention in recent years thanks to the Framing Britney Spears documentary, fueling the #FreeBritney social media campaign.

“As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as to both the person and the estate,” Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart said outside the courthouse. “This is a monumental day for Britney Spears. What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person: Britney.”

Spears did not appear at the hearing on Friday. A group of supporters gathered outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles today to lend their support to the decision. Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari posted on social media a message of “freedom” with the caption: “History was made today. Britney is Free!”

Spears has yet to make a public statement regarding the termination of her conservatorship, but that will likely follow in the coming days.