Britney Spears’ ex-management deny knowledge of listening device









The company previously responsible for the management of Britney Spears are in court fighting subpoenas and they deny allegations that they planted a listening device to monitor the singer.

Court papers show that Tri Star and Entertainment Group have vouched that there is no evidence of fraud or gross mismanagement that would allow Spears to subpoena financial records before 2019.

Tri Star director Robin Greenhill stated: “No one at Tri Star has ever suggested monitoring Ms. Spears’ electronic communications. No one at Tri Star is aware of any hidden electronic surveillance device placed in Ms. Spears’ bedroom.”

However, Spears’ new lawyer has argued: “Notwithstanding Tri Star’s moral – and legal – obligation to provide this simple information, Tri Star’s ongoing failure to answer this question speaks volumes and leads to the unfortunate and inexorable conclusion that Tri Star has much to hide.”

As it stands, only financial records from 2019 onwards can be subpoenaed with the company claiming there is no grounds to dispute records before January 1st, 2019.

Back in September, after years of unrest and legal battles, the father of Britney Spears, Jamie Spears, finally filed to end her conservatorship as the singer looks to retain control of her life. More is expected to follow in the coming weeks.