Britney Spears’ father allegedly spied on her with surveillance







Britney Spears’ legal team have alleged that her father Jamie Spears used surveillance equipment installed in her home to spy on her.

Jamie Spears had been in charge of his daughter’s conservatorship since the pop stars mental health began to publicly unfurl in 2008. However, for the last decade, Britney Spears has been campaigning to have him removed as her conservator.

These latest reports come to light only days after Britney Spears’ legal team sought to accelerate the process of her father’s removal from her case, after he filed his own petition to step aside, but not until next year.

In the latest New York Times documentary on the subject, Controlling Britney Spears, journalist’s Liz Day and Samantha Stark allegedly uncovered that Spears was sickeningly recorded in her bedroom, and her phone had been bugged.

A legal filing from Britney Spears’ team called for the reports to be investigated. The court papers stated: “[If true, the surveillance is] a horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy.”

Later adding: “Mr Spears has crossed unfathomable lines. While they are not evidence, the allegations warrant serious investigation, certainly by Ms Spears as, among other things, California is a ‘two-party’ consent state.”

Regarding the surveillance claims, journalist, Liz Day, added: “It was completely shocking. One of the reasons why it was so shocking is because we had heard rumours about this — people have speculated that her phone is bugged or her house is bugged, but no one really ever had proof.”

More remains to be seen regarding the investigation of the claims in the coming days and weeks.

